Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Trends 2019| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

Global gas insulated switchgear market size was US$ 20 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 20 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The report study analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market destroyers in the report, and the same was reflected in the analysis.

A full report of Gas Insulated Switchgear Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/gas-insulated-switchgear-market/20436/

Switchgear is spread across the country and has become the backbone of electrical transmission lines in distribution across borders. A significant surge in power consumption has been observed over the past decade and is expected to increase further due to numerous electrification projects in several developing countries. In addition, increased power consumption rate or per capita power consumption in developed countries is a major driver of the growth of the global Gas Insulated Switchgear market. In addition, as the adoption of electricity-based devices, equipment, home appliances, vehicles, etc. increases, power demand and high density distribution networks are expected to increase. Moreover, several countries are engaged in cross-border power transmission to neighboring countries, including thousands of miles of transmission lines and hundreds of distribution and substations. Technological advances in power generation and distribution systems are estimated to be the major drivers of the Gas Insulated Switchgear market.

With the increasing demand for gas-insulated switchgear, various leading manufacturers are developing more advanced and sophisticated gas-insulated switchgear. Manufacturers are working to increase the reliability and efficiency of gas-insulated switchgear by using automation and high-quality materials. The Scope of Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market

By Insulation Type

SF6

SF6-Free

By Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

By Voltage Rating

Up to 36 kV

Between 36 kV and 72.5 kV

Between 72.5 kV and 220 kV

Above 220 kV

By End User

Power Transmission Utility

Power Generation Utility

Power Distribution Utility

Railways & Metros

Industrial & OEMs

Commercial

Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, Key Players

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

Larsen &Toubro

Industrial Solutions Limited

Hyosung

Toshiba

CG Power

Tenaga Switchgear Sdn. Bhd

Orecco

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Report

What was the Gas Insulated Switchgear Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Gas Insulated Switchgear Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Gas Insulated Switchgear Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404