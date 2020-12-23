Indian peripheral neuropathy treatment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

Indian peripheral neuropathy treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Rising cancer incidences is one of the major factors driving the market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new cancer incidences in India was nearly 1.1 million in 2018. Growing cancer incidence has led to increasing demand for chemotherapy to destroy rapidly growing cancer cells in the body. Chemotherapy may lead to the degeneration of motor nerves and peripheral sensory. It has been anticipated to be high in patients who received treatment with any neurotoxic chemotherapeutic agent. Some chemotherapy drugs may cause peripheral neuropathy, which is resulting in the demand for peripheral neuropathy treatment in which analgesics, antidepressants, or anticonvulsants, as well as topical numbing agents including lidocaine, are often used for the management of pain. Additionally, opioids may be used in cases that involve extreme pain.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/indian-peripheral-neuropathy-treatment-market

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Indian Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

In July 2019, Cipla declared that InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, its subsidiary gained US approval for Pregabalin Capsules, which is intended for neuropathic pain management associated with some illnesses. InvaGen gained approval from the US FDA for the drug in the strengths of 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, 100mg, 150mg, 200mg, 225mg and 300mg.

In July 2019, Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared the US FDA approval for Pregabalin Capsules, indicated for neuropathic pain management associated with some illnesses. This drug is therapeutically similar to the Lyrica Capsules of PF Prism CV. Pregabalin capsule aimed for neuropathic pain management associated with management of postherpetic neuralgia, diabetic peripheral neuropathy, management of neuropathic pain associated with spinal cord injury, adjunctive therapy to treat partial-onset seizures in patients 17 years of age and older, and fibromyalgia management.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/indian-peripheral-neuropathy-treatment-market

Indian Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market-Segmentation

By Type

Antidepressants

Pain Relievers

Antiseizure

Others

By Application

Diabetes

Chemotherapy-Induced

Others

Company Profiles

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

o Overview

o Product Analysis

o Recent Developments

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Laurus Labs Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/indian-peripheral-neuropathy-treatment-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404