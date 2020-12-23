European Frozen Snacks Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

European frozen snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of frozen foods has been witnessed in the region owing to its nutritious value and availability of gluten-free alternatives. Frozen foods keep their minerals and vitamins with no change to the protein, fat, or carbohydrate content. In certain instances, frozen foods have more minerals and vitamins rather than fresh as fresh foods lose minerals and vitamins with time while freezing preserves nutrients. This, in turn, is contributing to the adoption of frozen snacks that are low in fat and calories and high in filling nutrients such as protein and fiber. Significant availability of the working-age population is also a key factor in driving the demand for frozen snacks. As per the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in 2018, the percentage of the working-age population (15-64) in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Sweden was 63.8%, 65.0%, 62.1%, 64.0%, and 62.4%, respectively. Millennial populations highly consume ready-to-eat foods, which supports the demand for frozen snacks in this age group.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the European Frozen Snacks Market

In July 2020, Tyson Foods, Inc., revealed a line of chicken products within its Tyson flagship brand in the European Foodservice market, which includes some cafeterias, restaurants, and caterers. Tyson flagship brand has 28 frozen products with classes ranging from skewers, coated, raw, and fried. Tyson products in European countries are sourced from its operations in Thailand, the Netherlands, and its joint venture in Brazil.

In April 2018, Nomad Foods acquired Goodfella’s Pizza of Green Isle Foods. Goodfella’s Pizza is a producer of frozen pizzas for Irish and UK markets. Goodfella’s brand has significant popularity in the UK frozen pizza category. This acquisition will reinforce Nomad’s position in the frozen food sector in the UK, as its portfolio complements Nomad’s frozen food brands which comprise the Iglo, Birds Eye, and Findus brands. Apart from Goodfella’s brand, the company will acquire two frozen pizza manufacturing facilities and the San Marco brand that will offer an opportunity for future expansion in the category.

