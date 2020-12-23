Aircraft Arresting System Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Aircraft Arresting System Market was USD 749.5 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,104.5 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Aircraft arrest systems are used to absorb the momentum of the aircraft, stopping it even if a regular landing or emergency landing or takeoff is interrupted. Net Barrier, Cable, Mobile System, Engineered Materials, and Aircraft Carrier Arresting System are the various types of systems that trigger aircraft stops. This system is used on commercial and military aircraft and aircraft carriers.

Key manufacturers in the market are Zodiac Aerospace (France), General Atomics (US), Runway Safe (Sweden), SCAMA AB (Sweden), and Boeing (US).

Aircraft Arresting System Market, By Type

Net Barrier

Cable

Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS)

Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS)

Aircraft Carrier Arresting System

Aircraft Arresting System Market, By End Use

Commercial Airport

Military Airbase

Aircraft Carrier

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aircraft Arresting System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Arresting System Market Report

1. What was the Aircraft Arresting System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aircraft Arresting System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Arresting System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

