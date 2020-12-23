Cognitive Data Management Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global cognitive data management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2025. The data management process of managing data as a valuable resource is the most important task in IT. Cognitive Data Management includes a technology platform that facilitates cognitive computing consisting of natural language processing, machine learning, speech recognition, and other technologies that automate these activities with data management. It can be applied to education, IT and various industries.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Salesforce

SAP

Informatica

SAS

Cognizant

Microsoft

Infosys

HPE

Oracle

Veritas

Wipro

Datum

Reltio

Talend

Saksoft

Snaplogic

Cognitive Data Management Market segmentation by Type

Data Integration and Migration

Data Governance and Quality

Others

Cognitive Data Management Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Government and Legal Services

Telecom, IT, and Media

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global market from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cognitive Data Management Market Report

What was the Cognitive Data Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cognitive Data Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cognitive Data Management Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

