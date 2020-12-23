Cognitive Media Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The Cognitive Media Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2019 to 2025. Cognitive Media helps customers tell their stories more powerfully. That said, you can use storytelling and animation techniques to simplify the complexity, make your technique more interesting and memorable, and generally attract more attention. Cognitive media involves the use of cognitive computing technology for the media and entertainment industry. As consumers spend more time watching videos on tablets, smartphones, and other internet and mobile connected devices, media and entertainment agencies spend more time, money, and effort in making the viewing experience more meaningful, rich and personalized.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Google

AWS

Microsoft

Salesforce

Adobe

Baidu

Nvidia

Veritone

Albert

Crimson Hexagon

Newsrx

Bytedance

Valossa

Soundhound Inc.

Kenshoo

Zeta Global

Cognitive Media Market segmentation by Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Cognitive Media Market segmentation by Application

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

