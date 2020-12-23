Middle Eastern Temporary Power Cooling Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025 

The Global Middle Eastern Temporary Power Cooling Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11.13% during 2019-2025. This growth can be attributed to shorter turnaround times, expansion of IT and data center projects, increased contribution to GDP in the non-petroleum sector, and increased investment in construction and infrastructure.

By Power Rating

Up to 500 kVA

501–1,000 kVA

1,001–1,250 kVA

Above 1,250 kVA

By Equipment:

Cooling Tower

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Air Conditioner

Chiller

By Application:

Construction

Oil & gas

Utilities

Real estate & Data Center

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Middle Eastern Temporary Power Cooling industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Middle Eastern Temporary Power Cooling Market Report

What was the Middle Eastern Temporary Power Cooling Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Middle Eastern Temporary Power Cooling Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Middle Eastern Temporary Power Cooling Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

