US Frozen Snacks Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

US frozen snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. As per the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), during the period, March to mid-April 2020, in the US, 86% of consumers had bought frozen food, of these 7% were new buyers of frozen food, who rarely or never purchased frozen food items before. The most frequently purchased frozen food categories were frozen meat/poultry, vegetables, and pizza. Nearly 1/3rd of consumers stocked up more than normal on frozen pizza, vegetables, meat/poultry than pre-pandemic.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/us-frozen-snacks-market

With the growing consumption of frozen foods, some new launch for frozen snacks has been witnessed in the country. For instance, in June 2020, Tajín International Corp. declared the launch of Outshine frozen snacks in the US. It is a frozen fruit bar which is a suitable sweet and tangy combination of a sprinkle of the chili-lime seasoning and real juicy mangos. Outshine partnered with Tajín to introduce a new twist on the classic pairing of chili-lime and Mango. These new launches with innovative flavors support to widen the consumer base of frozen snacks, which in turn, is driving the market growth.

A Full Report of US Frozen Snacks Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/us-frozen-snacks-market

Scope of the US Frozen Snacks Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- General Mills Inc., Nestlé S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corp., and Tyson Foods, Inc.

US Frozen Snacks Market-Segmentation

By Product

Pizza

Potato Fries

Puffs

Meat Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Food Service Chain

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/us-frozen-snacks-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404