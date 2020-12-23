India Solar Industry Size, Trends Analysis & Forecast to 2026

India has the fifth largest solar power industry, globally. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, India installed around 7.3 GW capacity of solar power plants across the country, establishing its position as the third-largest solar market in the world. In India, the solar capacity has significantly increased in the last 5.5 years from 2019; around 2.6GW to over 34GW.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://marketinsight.in/request-sample/india-solar-market-size-opportunities-growth-report

Moreover, the solar power tariff in India has reduced to over 75% using plug and play model, as per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The largest solar installed capacity states include Karnataka (7.3GW), Rajasthan (5.2GW), Tamil Nadu (3.9GW), Andhra Pradesh (3.6GW), Gujarat (3GW), and Maharashtra (1.9GW).

42 solar parks of aggregate capacity 23,499 MW have been approved in 17 Indian states up to March 2019

Kurnool (1,000 MW) and Bhadla-II (648 MW) Solar Parks are fully operational

Largest Solar Park of 2,000 MW in Pavagada is under installation

A Full Report of India Solar Industry is Available at: https://marketinsight.in/industry-reports/india-solar-market-size-opportunities-growth-report

SOLAR ORGANIZATIONS/ASSOCIATIONS IN INDIA

Government Ministry/Department

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)

National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE)

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)

Industry Associations

National Solar Energy Federation of India

Solar Power Developers Association

Indian Solar Manufacturers Association

Indian Energy Storage Association

Independent Power Producers Association

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://marketinsight.in/report-customization/india-solar-market-size-opportunities-growth-report

About Market Insight

Marketinsight.in, a sub-division of Orion Market Research (OMR), is a determined market research firm that simply aims at providing services such as consulting, customize research, field research and a growth strategy plan to the Indian enterprises. It provides a complete suite of customized services focused on to bringing process efficiency and market effectiveness in its services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Market Insight

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404