India Solar Industry Size, Trends Analysis & Forecast to 2026

India has the fifth largest solar power industry, globally. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, India installed around 7.3 GW capacity of solar power plants across the country, establishing its position as the third-largest solar market in the world. In India, the solar capacity has significantly increased in the last 5.5 years from 2019; around 2.6GW to over 34GW.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://marketinsight.in/request-sample/india-solar-market-size-opportunities-growth-report
Moreover, the solar power tariff in India has reduced to over 75% using plug and play model, as per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The largest solar installed capacity states include Karnataka (7.3GW), Rajasthan (5.2GW), Tamil Nadu (3.9GW), Andhra Pradesh (3.6GW), Gujarat (3GW), and Maharashtra (1.9GW).
- 42 solar parks of aggregate capacity 23,499 MW have been approved in 17 Indian states up to March 2019
- Kurnool (1,000 MW) and Bhadla-II (648 MW) Solar Parks are fully operational
- Largest Solar Park of 2,000 MW in Pavagada is under installation
A Full Report of India Solar Industry is Available at: https://marketinsight.in/industry-reports/india-solar-market-size-opportunities-growth-report
SOLAR ORGANIZATIONS/ASSOCIATIONS IN INDIA
Government Ministry/Department
- Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
- Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)
- National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE)
- Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)
Industry Associations
- National Solar Energy Federation of India
- Solar Power Developers Association
- Indian Solar Manufacturers Association
- Indian Energy Storage Association
- Independent Power Producers Association
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://marketinsight.in/report-customization/india-solar-market-size-opportunities-growth-report
About Market Insight
Marketinsight.in, a sub-division of Orion Market Research (OMR), is a determined market research firm that simply aims at providing services such as consulting, customize research, field research and a growth strategy plan to the Indian enterprises. It provides a complete suite of customized services focused on to bringing process efficiency and market effectiveness in its services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Market Insight
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404