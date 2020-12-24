Global Antithrombotic Drugs Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global antithrombotic drugs market is projected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period (2019-2025). The high prevalence of the antithrombotic disorder such as unexplained deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism (PE), the rapid increase in the R&D activities related to the drug development process for the treatment of this disorder by the key players operating is a major factor anticipated to fuel the antithrombotic drugs market during the forecast period. Novartis International AG, Genetech, Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KgaA, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Eli Lilly and Co., among others, are the key market players operating in the global market.
In May 2019, Pfizer, Inc. had received US FDA approval for the Fragmin (dalteparin sodium) injection. Fragmin (dalteparin sodium) injection, is used for subcutaneous use, to reduce the recurrence of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) in pediatric patients one month of age and older. VTE can include deep vein thrombosis (blood clot in the deep veins of the leg) and pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lungs), which can lead to mortality.
In May 2019, (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had received approval from the US FDA to launch the antiplatelet agent Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules. The product approval is for the Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules in the strength of 25 mg/200 mg. The approved product is a generic version of Aggrenox capsules that are manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.
In May 2018, Portola Pharmaceuticals had received the US FDA approval for the Andexxa. Andexxa is the first factor Xa inhibitor antidote indicated for patients treated with rivaroxaban (Xarelto) and apixaban (Eliquis) when reversal of anticoagulation is required owing to the access of the life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding. Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa [recombinant], inactivated-Zhao) had received both the US orphan drug and FDA breakthrough therapy designations. The drug is mainly used to demonstrate an improvement in hemostasis in patients.
Current Market trends covered in the market report
- Drug development to drive the market growth of antithrombotic drugs.
- High cost and patent expiration to restrain the market growth of antithrombotic drugs.
- New drug launch-key strategy of players to remain competitive in the global antithrombotic drugs market.
- North America held a major market share in 2019.
- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit considerable market growth during the forecast period.
Global Antithrombotic Drugs Market Segmentation
By Drug Type
- Anticoagulant Drugs
- Anti-Fibrinolytics Drugs
- Anti-Platelet Drugs
By Route of administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
By Application
- Blood Clot And Thromboembolic Treatment Drugs
- Hyperlipidemia Treatment
- Prophylactic Treatment
- Other
Global Antithrombotic Drugs Market Segmentation by region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Aspen Pharmacare Holding, Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Daiichi Sankyo UK, Ltd.
- Eli Lilly Co.
- Genentech, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Glenmark Pharma, Inc.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.
- Merck KgaA
- Novartis International AG
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
- Yuyu Pharma, Inc.
