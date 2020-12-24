Cognitive Security Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The cognitive security market is expected to record a healthy CAGR of over 30.5% over the forecast period. Cognitive security is an AI application patterned into human thought processes to detect threats to protect physical and digital systems. These include self-learning security systems that simulate the human brain using data mining, pattern recognition, and natural language processing. These automated security systems are designed to solve problems without people. It helps prevent cyber attacks that manipulate human perception. These attacks are called cognitive hacking and are designed to influence people’s behavior in a way that achieves the attacker’s purpose. This includes non-technical approaches that make individuals less susceptible to manipulation. These solutions are designed to detect and prevent dissemination of misleading data and false information.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Intel

Symantec

Dell

Cisco

Check Point Software Technologies

Broadcom

Google

Sift Science

Feedzai

SparkCognition

Cybraics

Demisto

XTN

ThreatMetrix

Cognitive Security Market segmentation by Type

Physical security

Cyber security

Network security

Cloud security

Application security

Endpoint security

Cognitive Security Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and others

ICT

Government

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cognitive Security Market Report

What was the Cognitive Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cognitive Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cognitive Security Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

