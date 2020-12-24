Global Protein Hydrolysate Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Global protein hydrolysate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.2% during the forecast period. The market is significantly driven by the rising demand for dietary supplements and increasing demand for sports nutrition products. Amino acids and proteins are an essential part of a diet. Protein hydrolysates consist of primarily di- and tripeptides that are excellent and absorbed rapidly compared to intact proteins. Protein hydrolysate is highly related to sports nutrition for rapid release of amino acids in the blood flow, thereby supports the development of muscle mass.
As a result, the market players are focusing on the introduction of protein hydrolysate for sports nutrition products. For instance, in April 2019, Arla Foods Ingredients launched its new Lacprodan HYDRO.Clear, a 100% whey protein hydrolysate solution, for the sports nutrition category. It is particularly designed to formulate sparkling protein waters. The product is fat and sugar-free and offers a low bitterness profile, optimized taste, and long shelf life. In addition, it is easy to flavour, lactose-free, very low in salt, and low in energy. This allows sports drinks manufacturers to easily formulate sparkling, crystal-clear, and high-protein ready to drink (RTD) beverages with potential health benefits.
This will enable sports nutrition brands to introduce sparkling products as a part of their extension of product lines to current RTDs. It is also suitable for soft drink and lifestyle brands, as it enables the brand manufacturers to deliver a potential source of protein in a refreshing and convenient on-the-go format for all age group. Existing market conditions are appropriate to launch sparkling protein waters which are focused on the sports nutrition consumers and individuals who always search for products that offer a superior amount of whey protein in a convenient format.
Global Protein Hydrolysate Market- Segmentation
- By Source
- Plant Protein
- Animal Protein
- By Form
- Dry
- Liquid
- By Application
- Dietary Supplements
- Sports Nutrition
- Infant Formula
- Food and Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Others
Global Protein Hydrolysate Market– Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
