European Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

European peripheral neuropathy treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Significant cancer incidences are one of the major factors accelerating the demand for peripheral neuropathy treatment in the region. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new cancer incidences reported was nearly 4.2 million in 2018. Significant cancer incidence is resulting in the demand for chemotherapy to destroy rapidly growing cells in the body. As per the European Commission (EC), up to 40% of all cancer patients develop chemotherapy-induced peripheral sensory neuropathy (CIPN), which signifies more than 1.6 million patients in European Union (EU) and 7.2 million globally may experience CIPN each year.

Some chemotherapy drugs may cause peripheral neuropathy, which is resulting in the demand for peripheral neuropathy treatment in which analgesics, antidepressants, or anticonvulsants, as well as topical numbing agents including lidocaine, are often used for the management of pain. Additionally, opioids may be used in cases that involve extreme pain.

Scope of the European Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type and Application

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Pfizer Inc., Grünenthal GmbH, Novartis International AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and Eli Lilly and Co.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment/country dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/country will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

o Most affected country/segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market-Segmentation

By Type

Antidepressants

Pain Relievers

Antiseizure

Others

By Application

Diabetes

Chemotherapy-Induced

Others

European Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market– Segment by Country

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

