Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Global aerospace antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. COVID-19 pandemic is leading to increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings in aircraft. The pandemic has increased the demand for cleanliness and hygiene solutions, stimulating interest in antimicrobial coatings in aircraft. For instance, in August 2020, American Airlines declared that it is testing a novel antimicrobial protective coating that can make the COVID-19 inactive on aircraft surfaces for up to 7 days. SurfaceWise2 is an odorless, transparent protectant developed by Allied BioScience, which is engaged in the development of antimicrobial coatings for use in public spaces.

The non-toxic coating is applied using an electrostatic spray for protection on treated surfaces and constantly destroys 99.9% of viruses. Additionally, in September 2020, United Airlines UAL.O declared that it would add an antimicrobial coating to the safety and cleaning procedures of airlines to protect against the COVID-19. United Airlines said that it is currently applying the coating every week on over 30 aircraft and anticipates adding this latest measure to its entire fleet before the end of 2020. The emerging focus of airlines on antimicrobial coatings is providing enormous scope for the growth of the market.

Scope of the Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Sales Channels and End-User

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- BASF SE, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Co., AkzoNobel N.V., and Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (Gmbh & Co. KG)

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region/segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market-Segmentation

By Sales Channels

OEM

Aftermarket

By End-User

Commercial

Defense

Global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

