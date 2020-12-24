North American Frozen Snacks Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

North American frozen snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. A significant rise in the launches of new frozen snacks is supporting to drive market growth. For instance, in November 2019, Athens Foods declared the launch of all-new gluten-free frozen phyllo bites that are available in selected grocery stores across the US. This new range of snacks brings classic Greek dough to an entirely new line of snacks for people having a gluten allergy, sensitivity, or preference. Phyllo bites are produced from delicate, crispy layers of phyllo wrapped with three savory fillings, including steak fiesta, spinach and cheese, and buffalo-style chicken.

These bites are easy to indulge and quick to prepare and increase any occasion with a mouth-watering and tantalizing crisp flavor. Additionally, in September 2020, American Flatbread launched a new line of gourmet meatless, plant-based pizzas. The line comprises vegan and vegetarian options and is powered by pea protein and offers a healthy serving of both fiber and protein to the consumers. The increasing availability of a new range of innovative frozen snacks is driving consumers’ attention towards these snacks, which is further accelerating the market growth.

Scope of the North American Frozen Snacks Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel

Countries Covered- US and Canada

Competitive Landscape- General Mills Inc., Nestlé S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corp., and Tyson Foods, Inc.

North American Frozen Snacks Market-Segmentation

By Product

Pizza

Potato Fries

Puffs

Meat Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Food Service Chain

North American Frozen Snacks Market– Segment by Country

US

Canada

