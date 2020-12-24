Indian Agriculture Industry Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for more than 50% of people in India. The food industry in India is poised for huge growth and is increasing its contribution to world food trade each year owing to its immense potential for value addition, particularly within the food processing industry. The food & grocery market of India is the sixth largest across the globe, with retail contributing 70% of the sales. The food processing industry of India represents 32% of the total food market of the country.

Various Categories Covered in our Agriculture Domain Include

Agrochemicals

Farm Equipment & Irrigation

Agricultural Biologicals

Seeds & Others

The agriculture industry is constantly driving the demand for agrochemicals for meeting the increasing requirements from the farming sector. Agricultural productivity has increased owing to the use of improved crop varieties, pesticides, and enhanced fertilizers. The Agrochemicals Industry has grown exponentially over the past years and the growth is projected to increase further in the near future. Factors such as the increasing cost of agricultural production coupled with the increasing demand for better yield owing to decreasing arable land is driving the growth of the agrochemicals industry.

The market analysis on Agricultural Biologicals includes biostimulants, biopesticides, and biofertilizers. The application of biologicals as seed treatment is a cost-effective solution for enhancing crop yield. The bacterial and fungal strains are used as effective biopesticides to protect crops. Agricultural biologicals are a perfect fit for the cultivation of fruits and vegetables.

The rapidly rising population, rising income levels, and increasing urbanization are leading to a substantial expansion in seed production. The custom report provided by us under Seed Industry include vegetable seeds, cotton seed treatment, seed coating materials, and others.

