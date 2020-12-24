Global Smart Pills Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Smart pills market is projected to grow at a considerable double-digit CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Smart pill technology is the use of advanced methods for the preparation of prescription pills which has revolutionized patient monitoring, diagnosis of diseases, and improved drug delivery. Smart pill technology is the converging link between digital technology and healthcare industries. These smart pills have many benefits other than providing signals and alerts when consumed.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 65 years or older is anticipated to increase from 605 million to 2 billion by 2050. The geriatric population is more susceptible to geriatric gastrointestinal diseases such as ulcerative colitis and IBM. Therefore the increasing number of geriatric populations across the globe may also demand treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, hence promoting the market growth of the smart pill market. Significant demand for minimally invasive surgeries has led to the development of innovative techniques such as the capsule endoscopy.

Ease of administration and in-depth observation of the gastrointestinal tract offered by capsule endoscopy has made it to replace conventional endoscopy procedures which in turn is driving the growth of the smart pill market. However, lack of awareness regarding smart pills, low availability and high price of the product, and stringent regulatory policies are anticipated to restrain the growth of the smart pills market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the rise in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures, increase in R&D investments, and technological advancement are projected to provide the global smart pills market attractive opportunities to expand during the forecast period.

Global Smart Pill Market Segmentation

By Application

Capsule Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Patient Monitoring

By Target Area

Esophagus

Stomach

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

CapsoVision, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare

HQ, Inc.

IntroMedic Co. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corp.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

PENTAX Medical

Proteus Digital Health

Quotient Clinical, Ltd.

