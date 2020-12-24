Dry Beans Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global dry bean market is anticipated to showcase a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The health benefits that different variety of bean offers is a major factor to drive the growth of the dry beans market across the globe. Beans are highly nutritious food available in the market. Beans are the cost-effective source of both complex carbohydrates and protein and provide zinc, potassium, iron, magnesium, and soluble fiber in high amounts. Beans are the accessible source of energy that is high in folate, high in protein, high in dietary fiber, low in fat, high in complex carbohydrates, low in sodium, cholesterol-free, and rich in vitamins and minerals. Beans are considered to be a non-fat source of protein.

A full report of Dry Beans Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/dry-beans-market

One cup of dry beans offers as much as 16 grams of protein. Adults require taking protein in the range of 50 to 60 grams on a daily basis. Protein is very essential for individuals for the repair of muscle and bone tissue. It also proves to be effective against fights with different kinds of infections. The dry beans also offer to heal the wounds and regulate the production of enzymes and hormones. Beans are complex carbohydrates rich food. The daily intake of one cup of dry beans provides 40 to 48 grams of carbohydrates that comprise 15% of the carbohydrates required by the individuals on a daily basis.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/dry-beans-market

The carbohydrates are considered to be the storage of energy therefore are capable to provide energy over a longer period of time by being slowly released into your bloodstream to provided sustained energy. The dry beans offer both soluble and insoluble fibers therefore are proven to be useful in the reduction of risk-related types of cancer. In addition the consumption of the dry beans also reduces the risk related to the development of the cardiovascular disease. The presence of soluble fiber in diet forms a gel-like substance that facilitates the body to handle fats, cholesterol, and carbohydrates and hence plays a considerable role in lowering the blood cholesterol levels.

On the other hand, the presence of insoluble fiber in the diet provides “roughage” that facilitates proper digestions of food and is also useful in reducing the risk related to some types of cancer. Folate offered by the dry beans is an essential component of the diet for proper cell division and overall good health as this compound reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer. Eating one cup of dry beans offers around 264 micrograms of folate, which is 66% of the recommended dietary allowance.

Global Dry Beans Market Segmentation

By Product

Pinto Beans

Black Beans

Navy Beans

Red Kidney Beans

Great Northern Beans

Others

By Packaging

Plastic Bags

Cans

Others

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/dry-beans-market

Global Dry Beans Market Segmentation by region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

21st Century Bean

Better Bean Company

Bonita Bean Company

Bush Brothers & Company

Central Bean Company, Inc.

Colin Ingredients

Eden Foods

Elegant Beans and Beyond

Four Oaks Farm

Garlico Industries Ltd.

Genesee Valley Bean Company, Inc.

Goya Food Inc.

Harmony House Foods, Inc.

Hayes Food Products Inc.

Kelley Bean Co.

Legume Chef

NK Hurst Company, Inc.

Ruchi Foods LLP

Weststar Food Co.

Zürsun Idaho Heirloom Beans

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404