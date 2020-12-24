Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global neuropathic pain treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.8% during the forecast period. The demand for neurostimulation therapy for neuropathic pain management is expected to emerge owing to its significant potential in pain relief by interrupting the pain signals traveling between the brain and the spinal cord. Rising spinal cord injuries and diabetic neuropathy complications have led the demand for more potential and reliable pain management treatment, which in turn, will likely offer scope for neurostimulation therapy. As of 2019, the estimated number of individuals suffering from spinal cord injury in the US is nearly 291,000. Nearly 78% of new incidences were reported among males.

Neuropathic pain is the most common in patients suffering from spinal cord injury and usually difficult to treat. Spinal cord stimulation is an emerging technique that can be preferably used in interdisciplinary pain treatment. The main indications to use spinal cord stimulation include neuropathic pain conditions such as peripheral nerve injuries or complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) or as well as mixed neuropathic conditions such as failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS). In spinal cord stimulation therapy, the electric pulses alter and mask the pain signals before they reach the brain.

It is a small device, like a pacemaker that delivers electrical pulses to the spinal cord and thereby supports people to effectively manage their chronic pain and decrease their use of opioid medications. It is considered as a safe, minimally invasive, and reversible treatment. However, further research is required to find out more evidence of the potential effects of spinal cord stimulation in neuropathy pain management, which may support to leverage the adoption of this therapy for the condition. The major companies in the field of neurostimulation include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., and Medtronic plc.

These companies are focusing on developing neurostimulation devices to potentially manage neuropathic pain. For instance, in January 2017, Abbott Laboratories declared the introduction of the new Proclaim DRG neurostimulation system, which is developed to deliver dorsal root ganglion (DRG) stimulation to people with chronic neuropathic pain. The Proclaim DRG neurostimulation system delivers a more intuitive therapy experience to the patients coupled with the Proclaim platform’s Bluetooth wireless technology and iOS software. The Proclaim DRG neurostimulation system targets nerves within the DRG and thus, it has been clinically demonstrated to offer better pain relief than conventional spinal cord stimulation therapy as it directly targets the area of the body where pain occurs to improve quality of life.

The approval of Proclaim DRG neurostimulation system is offering access to this platform for the patients suffering from chronic neuropathic pain. The system features magnetic resonance (MR)-conditional recharge-free system that delivers better programming, increased battery capacity, and upgradeability. It also uses an iPod touch mobile digital device patient controller that provides wireless communication through Bluetooth wireless technology. Such kinds of innovations in neurostimulation devices will increase the reliability and efficacy of these devices for neuropathic pain treatment, which in turn, is expected to drive the global neuropathic pain treatment market.

Global Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market- Segmentation

By Indication

Spinal Stenosis

Diabetic Neuropathy

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Others

By Treatment

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Anticonvulsants

Opioids

Creams and Patches

Steroids

Others (Neurostimulation and Local Anesthesia)

Global Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

