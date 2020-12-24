Aircraft Fairing Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Aircraft Fairings Market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Aircraft fairing is used to protect the system and basic structure from adverse external environmental factors. Basically, aircraft fairing provides a smooth contour and reduces drag, making a significant contribution to aerodynamics. The use of composite materials in aircraft fairings has increased dramatically over the past decade, increasing fuel efficiency and reducing costs in the aerospace industry.

The aircraft fairings ecosystem providers, such as ShinMaywa (Japan), Strata Manufacturing (UAE), Malibu Aerospace (US), FACC AG (Austria), Daher (France) NORDAM (US), Airbus (France), Boeing (US), Avcorp (Canada), and Barnes Group (US),

Aircraft Fairings Market, by End User

OEM

Aftermarket

Aircraft Fairings Market, by Application

Flight Control Surface

Fuselage

Engine

Nose

Cockpit

Wings

Landing Gear

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aircraft Fairing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Fairing Market Report

1. What was the Aircraft Fairing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aircraft Fairing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Fairing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

