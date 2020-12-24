Aircraft Fuel Tank Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

aircraft fuel tanks market is projected to grow from USD 869 million in 2019 to USD 954 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.

The aircraft fuel tank is one of the major components of the aircraft fuel system, which branches into the outer and inner fuel tanks. Aircraft fuel tanks allow fuel to be stored, loaded, managed and distributed to the aircraft’s aircraft propulsion system. These tanks vary in size depending on the type of aircraft. Aircraft fuel tanks can be a safe container for fuel/flammable fluid storage.

Key Market Players

Some of the major vendors in the aircraft fuel tanks market include Meggitt PLC (UK), Cobham plc (UK), Safran S.A. (France), GKN Aerospace (UK), Robertson Fuel Systems LLC (US), Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc. (US), Elbit Systems – Cyclone Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (UK), and Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (UK).

On the basis of Platform, the aircraft fuel tanks market has been segmented as follows:

Commercial Aviation

Commercial Aircraft

General & Business Aircraft

Helicopters

Military Aviation

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

On the basis of Material, the aircraft fuel tanks market has been segmented as follows:

Carbon-based Composites

Metallic Alloys

Hybrid

Polymers

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aircraft Fuel Tank industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Fuel Tank Market Report

1. What was the Aircraft Fuel Tank Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aircraft Fuel Tank Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Fuel Tank Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

