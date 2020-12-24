Global Operating Room Management Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global operating room management market is projected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period (2019-2025). The growing demand for operating room management solutions to improve the cost-efficiency of the healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the operating room management market. The operating room management accounts for approximately 40%-60% of the total supply costs in hospitals. Supply management software manages hospital inventory by closely working with hospital staff and understands all the back-end and front-end activities in the healthcare infrastructure.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/operating-room-management-market

The supply chain management solution meets the several challenges of the healthcare infrastructure such as hidden costs, drug shortages, data shortage, lack of integration, and poor workflow design. Supply management solutions enable the operators to plan their budget according to the total landed supply costs. This is due to the fact that the lack of surgical instruments leads to unnecessary delays in surgery and the excessive inventory of surgical instruments leads to the high and costly wastage of available resources. The advanced modeling systems and real-time reports enable executives in hospitals to make informed decisions to improve the overall efficiency of operating room management.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/operating-room-management-market

The supply chain management solution brings integration into the overall supply chain procedure in the healthcare infrastructure. It integrates purchasing channels, and facilities that are required to share contracts to gain access to higher tier pricing. Through this solution, many processes remain restricted from duplication by connecting the overall supply chain. The connected supply chain enables the sharing of the information freely. Cerner Corp., Getinge AB, Nexus AG, Optum Inc., Allscript Healthcare Solution Inc., DXC Technology, EIZO Corp., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC, Mizuho OSI are the key providers of operating room supply management market.

Global Operating Room Management Market Segmentation

By Solution

Data Management and Communication Solution

Anesthesia Information Management System

Operating Room Supply Management Solution

Operating Room Scheduling Solution

Performance Management Solution

Others

By Component

Software

Service

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

Global Operating Room Management Market Segmentation by region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Allscript Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Cerner Corp.

DXC Technology, Inc.

EIZO Corp.

General Electric Co.

Getinge AB

McKesson Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Mizuho OSI

Nexus AG

Omnicell, Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Harris Computer Corp.)

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

Steris PLC

Surgical Information Systems, LLC

TECSYS, Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/operating-room-management-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404