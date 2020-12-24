Colocation Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

Co-Location market size is expected to record a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Co-location centers (or colo) provide a dedicated facility for businesses to physically house servers and other equipment. Businesses can rent space instead of having servers or other computing hardware in their offices to increase network reliability and uptime. Co-Location Hosting is a service that allows small businesses to install (or rent a leased server) server at the location of a data center service provider. Reduce operating costs to increase business potential and maximize your ability to focus on your core business.

The following players are covered in this report:

Equinix

Digital Realty

NTT Communications

CenturyLink

Interxion

Telehouse

AT&T

Windstream

Level 3 Communications

Verizon Enterprise

DFT

Global Switch

Coresite

Internap

QTS

Rackspace

Colt

SunGard Availability Services

Navisite

I/O Data Centers

Colocation Market segmentation by Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Colocation Market segmentation by Application

Banking, Financial and Insurance

Government & Public

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life sciences

Energy

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Colocation Market Report

What was the Colocation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Colocation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Colocation Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

