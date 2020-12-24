Quality Management Software Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The growing development in the product and services offered by the key players is encouraging the growth of the quality management software market. For instance, in May 2019, Sparta Systems Inc., launched its first artificial intelligence (AI) augmented quality management solution TrackWise Digital. Trackwise Digital has the capability to detect and address a problem in advance as to what actions should be taken to avoid such problems. It will enhance the user’s productivity and quality of service.

In December 2019, Arena Solutions partnered with Product Realization Group (PRG) with the aim to enhance its product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management systems (QMS). PRG’S solutions enable their clients to optimize product development, meet regulatory requirements, design for manufacturing, and establish strong supply chains. This partnership will strengthen the product portfolio of Sparta Solutions and will help in improving customer experience and providing their customer with better quality management software to speed up their organizational process as well as productivity.

In October 2019, PSC Software announced the launch of its quality management system ACE Essentials. The ACE Essentials is equipped with all the necessary standard operating procedures (SOPS) and designed for all highly regulated industries. Its Features comprises of training management, CAPA management, document management, audit management, risk management, design control, and many more. This software enables their clients to operate their business safely and efficiently with increasing product quality and productivity. ACE Essentials is designed with the aim to provide its services to industries such as medical devices, pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, cannabis, biotechnology and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In January 2019, ETQ announced the launch of its quality management system product ETQ Reliance 2019. ETQ Reliance Comprises with features such as quality by design, non-conformance handling, Supply Chain Quality, Complaints Management for life sciences, environment, health and safety management and enterprise management. It provides a new user interface and user experience that will enable their customer in better workflow and efficient organizational processes. ETQ Reliance 2019 is a cloud-based quality management system ensures their customer to deliver secure, cost-effective and increase productivity.

Quality Management Software Market Segmentation

By Solution

Audit management

Calibration management

Change management

Complaint Handling

Document Control

Employee Training

Corrective & Preventive Action (CAPA)

Supplier Quality Management

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Consumer Goods & Retail

Defense & Aerospace

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Other

Quality Management Software Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Aras Corp.

Arena Solutions, Inc.

ETQ, LLC.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.

IBM Corp.

Intelex Technologies, ULC

Mastercontrol, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

PSC Biotech Corp.

PTC, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens Industry Software, Inc.

Sparta System, Inc.

Verse Solutions, Inc.

