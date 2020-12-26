Japan Dental Care Equipment Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Japan dental care equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period. Japan is one of the developed nations across the globe in terms of technology, development, and infrastructure. The Japanese healthcare infrastructure is well developed and established in the Asia-Pacific region. Japan is considered to have a high healthcare expenditure. In 2016, it was accounted to be around $4,519.3/capita. According to the OECD organization, there has been a rise in the healthcare expenditure of Japan since the previous years.

Every year there has been rising in the population of the old age people this increase the risk of several health issues such as dental problems. The old age people suffer from various types of dental problems such as gum bleeding, bad breath, tooth decay,and tooth erosion. The rising in the geriatric population is considered as one of the major factors that tend to drive the market.

Japan Dental Care Equipment Market Segmentation

By Radiology Equipment

Intraoral Radiology Equipment

Extraoral Radiology Equipment

By Dental Lasers

Diode Lasers

Carbon Dioxide Lasers

Yttrium Aluminium Garnet Lasers

By Laboratory Machines

Ceramic Furnace

Hydraulic Press

Electronic Waxer

Suction Unit

Micro Motors

By Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Sterilizers

Air Purification & Filters

Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

By Systems And Parts

Instrument Delivery Systems

Vacuums & Compressors

Cone Beam And Ct Systems

Cast Machine

Furnace And Ovens

Electrosurgical Equipment

CAD/CAM

By Other Equipment

Dental Chairs

Handpieces

Scaling Unit

Light Cure

Company Profiles

Dentsply International Inc.

Fair Medical Co Ltd.

GC Corp.

King Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Nakanishi, Inc

Nobel Biocare Holding AG.

Takara Belmont Corp.

Yoshida Dental Manufacturing Co., Ltd,

