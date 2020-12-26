Japan Dental Care Equipment Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Japan dental care equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period. Japan is one of the developed nations across the globe in terms of technology, development, and infrastructure. The Japanese healthcare infrastructure is well developed and established in the Asia-Pacific region. Japan is considered to have a high healthcare expenditure. In 2016, it was accounted to be around $4,519.3/capita. According to the OECD organization, there has been a rise in the healthcare expenditure of Japan since the previous years.
Every year there has been rising in the population of the old age people this increase the risk of several health issues such as dental problems. The old age people suffer from various types of dental problems such as gum bleeding, bad breath, tooth decay,and tooth erosion. The rising in the geriatric population is considered as one of the major factors that tend to drive the market.
Japan Dental Care Equipment Market Segmentation
By Radiology Equipment
- Intraoral Radiology Equipment
- Extraoral Radiology Equipment
By Dental Lasers
- Diode Lasers
- Carbon Dioxide Lasers
- Yttrium Aluminium Garnet Lasers
By Laboratory Machines
- Ceramic Furnace
- Hydraulic Press
- Electronic Waxer
- Suction Unit
- Micro Motors
By Hygiene Maintenance Devices
- Sterilizers
- Air Purification & Filters
- Hypodermic Needle Incinerator
By Systems And Parts
- Instrument Delivery Systems
- Vacuums & Compressors
- Cone Beam And Ct Systems
- Cast Machine
- Furnace And Ovens
- Electrosurgical Equipment
- CAD/CAM
By Other Equipment
- Dental Chairs
- Handpieces
- Scaling Unit
- Light Cure
Company Profiles
- Dentsply International Inc.
- Fair Medical Co Ltd.
- GC Corp.
- King Industrial Co.,Ltd.
- Nakanishi, Inc
- Nobel Biocare Holding AG.
- Takara Belmont Corp.
- Yoshida Dental Manufacturing Co., Ltd,
