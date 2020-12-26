Crypto Asset Management Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

As the dependence on cryptocurrency increases, the cryptocurrency market expands, accelerating the market growth. The rapidly growing blockchain technology is again accelerating the market growth. In addition to this, the market growth is accelerating further as the demand for security of cryptocurrency assets increases. On the other hand, the absence of a regulatory framework can hinder market growth. On the other hand, the adoption of cryptocurrency in a variety of industries and potentially unexplored markets is likely to provide opportunities during the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain Analysis. These tools help you get a clear picture of your industry structure and assess your competitive attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools provide a comprehensive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market for crypto asset management.

Major Market Players

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the crypto asset management market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Crypto Finance AG

Digital Asset Custody Company

Exodus Movement, Inc.

Gemini Trust Company, LLC

Iconomi Ltd.

itBit Trust Company, LLC.

Ledger SAS

Metaco SA

Vo1t

Xapo

By Platform

Custodian Solution

Wallet Management

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-User

Institutions (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Hedge Funds, Brokerage Firms

Others)

Retail And Ecommerce

Others

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Crypto Asset Management Market Report

What was the Crypto Asset Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Crypto Asset Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Crypto Asset Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

