Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The SWIR market is expected to grow from $179 million in 2020 to $279 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The main reasons for this increase in demand are the growing demand for line scan SWIR cameras for machine vision applications, the increasing prevalence of SWIR cameras in the military and defense sectors, and the increasing adoption of SWIR cameras in commercial applications.

A full report of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/shortwave-infrared-swir-market/43016/

Key market players

Key players in the SWIR market include Collins Aerospace (US), FLIR Systems (US), Xenics NV (Belgium), New Imaging Technologies (France), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan). FLIR Systems is a well-known player for providing innovative and customized SWIR products. An impactful brand name and a large customer base are among the key factors that have resulted in the leading position of Collins Aerospace in the SWIR market. Additionally, the company has strong R&D capabilities and geographic presence. Xenics focuses on strategies such as product launches and developments to strengthen its product portfolio and maintain its position in the SWIR market.

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market: Segmentation



This research report categorizes the SWIR market based on offering, end-user application, and region.

SWIR Market, By Scanning Type

Area Scan

Line Scan

SWIR Market, By Technology

Cooled

Uncooled

SWIR Market, By Application

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection

SWIR Market, By Vertical

Industrial

Non-industrial

SWIR Market, By Material

Indium Gallium Arsenide

Indium Antimonide

Lead Sulfide

Mercury Cadmium Telluride

