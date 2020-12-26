Japan Tissue Diagnostics Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Japan tissue diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 7.0% during the forecast period. Japan is a technologically advanced nation with significant development in tissue diagnostics. A significant decline in mortality in Japan is due to the improved healthcare systems and increased awareness for cancer and other lifestyle-oriented diseases. However, stomach cancer, lung cancer, colon and rectum cancer are responsible for an average 150 fatality per 0.1 million patients. Japan’s diagnostic companies are significant providers of diagnostic solutions, instrument systems, tests, software and services that enable laboratories, hospitals, clinics that provide better and reliable results with more efficient and cost-effective methods.

The key segment of Japan tissue diagnostics market by technology includes Immunohistochemistry, In-Situ hybridization, and H&E stain business. Roche Holdings AG, Qiagen Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Agilent Technologies among others are the key companies exploring the tissue diagnostics market in Japan. Diagnostics players are effectively contributing to the market through years of R&D efforts that are coming in the near future. For instance, Roche Holdings AG has over 100 different tests for the consolidated instrument series.

Their regulatory bodies in Japan are responsible for approving healthcare devices including diagnostic devices and applications. There are two major regulatory agencies that are responsible for providing quality products without affecting patient health conditions that include the Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare (MHLW) and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) is the key regulatory body, which creates laws and regulations for medical devices and drugs in Japan. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) also ensures product safety, efficacy and quality of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. These regulatory bodies review marketing authorization applications for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Japan Tissue Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Technology

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Digital Pathology And Workflow Management

Special Staining

Hematoxylin & Eosin (H&E) Stain

By Diseases

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Non-small Cell Lung Carcinoma

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Research Institute

Laboratories

Other Research

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Co.,

Eurogentec S.A.

GE healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Philips, Inc

QIAGEN AG

Roche Holdings AG

Siemens AG

