Air Insulated Switchgear Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Air Defense System Market is projected to grow from USD 30.57 Billion in 2017 to USD 45.19 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2025.

The nature of air-based wars has changed in recent years with the emergence of more lethal, agile, and untraceable threats with autonomous abilities. As the threat increases, the state has to protect its territory from potential enemies at all costs, and thereby has focused on strengthening its anti-aircraft defense capabilities.

The ecosystem of the air defense system market includes manufacturers of air defense systems such as Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hanwa Corporation (South Korea), and BAE Systems PLC (UK), among others.

Air Defense System Market, by Range

Long Range Air Defense (LRAD) System

Medium Range Air Defense (MRAD) System

Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) System

by Platform

Airborne

Land

Naval

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Air Defense System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

