Air To Air Refueling Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Air-To-Air Refueling Market is projected to grow from USD 537 million in 2019 to USD 692 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

Air refueling is primarily defined as the process of sending aviation fuel from one aircraft to another when both aircraft are in flight mode. The aircraft that transfers fuel is called the tanker, and the aircraft that receives fuel is called the receiver. Flying Boom and Frog and Draw are the two main methodologies used to perform the aerial refueling process.

Key Market Players

Major vendors in the air-to-air refueling market include Cobham (UK), Eaton Corporation (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (UK), GE Aviation (US), Safran (France) and Draken International (US) among others

On the basis of Aircraft Type, the air-to-air refueling market has been segmented as follows:

Fixed Wing

Fighter Aircraft

Tanker Aircraft

Military Transport

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Rotary Wing

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Air To Air Refueling industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Air To Air Refueling Market Report

1. What was the Air To Air Refueling Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Air To Air Refueling Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Air To Air Refueling Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

