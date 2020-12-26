Commercial P2P CDN Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

Commercial Peer-to-Peer Content Delivery Network (CDN) market size will grow at 14.8% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the forecast period. The Peer to Peer Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) consists of interconnected servers that easily deliver vast amounts of web content to a number of users in various locations. The purpose of P2P CDN is to provide high availability of high-performance servers by distributing services to end users. It also improves user experience and network efficiency. CDN offers many types of content delivery services, including video streaming, software downloads, load balancing, web and mobile content acceleration.

The following players are covered in this report:

Akamai

Alibaba Group

Qumu Corporation

Streamroot

Peer5

Viblast

Globecast

Edgemesh

Peerappp

Strivecdn

CDNvideo

Play2live

Kollective

Commercial P2P CDN Market segmentation by Type

Video

Non-Video

Commercial P2P CDN Market segmentation by Application

Media and Entertainment

Gaming

Education

Healthcare

Others

Scope of the Report

Key Questions Answered by Commercial P2P CDN Market Report

