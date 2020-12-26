Aircraft Propeller System Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Aircraft propellers are part of an aircraft propulsion system that provides the necessary thrust for the aircraft to move in the air. Aircraft propellers consist of two or more blades connected together by a hub. The blades of aircraft propellers are airfoil shaped. As the engine rotates, the blades of the aircraft propeller system create lift (also known as thrust). This thrust allows the aircraft to advance.

Aircraft Propeller System Market is estimated to be USD 246.6 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 329.9 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5%.

Top Key Players –

Hartzell Propeller (US), MT-Propeller (Germany), Dowty Propellers (UK), McCauley Propeller Systems (US), Airmaster Propellers (New Zealand), FP Propeller S.r.l. (Italy), and Ratier-Figeac (France)

Aircraft Propeller System Market, by End-use Industry

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket (Aircraft Type and Solution)

by Aircraft Type

Military Aircraft (Engine Type [Turboprop Engine and Piston Engine])

Civil & Commercial Aircraft (Engine Type [Turboprop Engine and Piston Engine])

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aircraft Propeller System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Propeller System Market Report

1. What was the Aircraft Propeller System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aircraft Propeller System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Propeller System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

