Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2019-2025

The global fraud detection and prevention market size was valued at $13,644 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $461 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period. Any illegal act that deceives someone with unjust and illegal intent for financial or personal gain is called fraud. Fraud detection and prevention systems are software applications that provide analytical solutions for fraudulent incidents and help identify or prevent future occurrences. North America was the dominant region for fraud detection solutions in 2016 due to industry expansion and increasing fraud activity. Currently, businesses are more susceptible to fraudulent events that can lead to financial losses due to the creation of large amounts of corporate data and increasing technological advances.
Key Players
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corporation
- SAP SE
- BAE Systems
- ACI Worldwide
- NCR Limited
- Lavastorm
- ThreatMetrix
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Key Segments:
By Solution Type
- Fraud Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Customer Analytics
- Social Media Analytics
- Bigdata Analytics
- Behavioral Analytics
- Authentication
- Single-Factor Authentication
- Multifactor Authentication
By Services
- Professional
- Managed
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By End User
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Real Estate
- Manufacturing
- Others
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report
- What was the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
