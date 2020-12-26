Japan Data Backup and Recovery Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

Japan data backup and recovery market is estimated to grow considerably at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Japan is one of the leading countries in Asia-Pacific that contributes to the growth of the data backup and recovery market. Increasing adoption of the cloud-based data backup and recovery services in the country is estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. Further, the presence of an effective regulatory body that monitors the flow data in the cloud environment also has a significant impact on the market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/japan-data-backup-recovery-market

Moreover, Japan has created a regulatory environment that preserves the free flow of data and ensures the safety and security of data. Japan is also a part of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) framework, Japan has existing comprehensive intellectual property (IP) and cybercrime laws, which ensures the safety of IP stored on clouds from theft and provides recourse in case of breaches. The implementation of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and its requirements for open data flows will further lower trade barriers in Japan and among other participants across the Asia-Pacific region. These are the major factors that are estimated to drive the growth of the cloud-based data backup and recovery solutions in the country.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/japan-data-backup-recovery-market

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment and application. Based on deployment, the market is further classified into on-premises and cloud-based. Among these, cloud-based data backup and recovery is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. As, the cloud-based data backup and recovery platform offer flexibility, cost-effectiveness, easy accessibility, better efficiency, reliability, and ease of use. As a result, the enterprises are shifting towards cloud platforms to manage, store and recover data. Based on application, the market is further classified into media storage, email storage, and application storage. Media storage held a significant share in the market in 2018 owing to a large amount of media storage data coupled with the emerging adoption of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

The companies which are contributing to the growth of Japan data backup and recovery market include Amazon Services, Inc., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Microsoft Corp. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

Market Segmentation

Japan Data Backup and Recovery Market by Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud-based

Japan Data Backup and Recovery Market by Application

Media Storage

E-mail Storage

Application Storage

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NetApp Inc.

NetJapan, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Quest Software Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/japan-data-backup-recovery-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404