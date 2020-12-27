Global Rapeseed Oil Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Global rapeseed oil is estimated to record a substantial CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). In the last decade, rapeseed oil has gained significant popularity as it is abundant in essential fatty acids, vitamin E, Phytosterols, and low in saturated fat and is GMO-free. Individuals have shown a definite interest in the product owing to an increased preference for healthy food products. Consumers have been spending heavily on a healthy diet and personal appearances and rapeseed oil is acting as an imperative functional ingredient in the preparation of several food products and personal care owing to its plentiful benefits enhancing nutritional values in the human body.
The production of rapeseed oil has increased substantially in the last decade owing to a dramatic rise in the production of oleaginous seeds globally, especially rapeseed production which has been multiplied by a factor of 2.4. Rapeseed crushing has been rising strongly across the globe with Europe being the major player in this expansion, followed by China and Canada. The prospect of biodiesel looks promising in Europe, hence the growth and increased production of rapeseed oil in the region. Non-producing countries including Mexico has been working on developing a processing industry whose production is increasing steadily.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- End-User
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Ola Oils Ltd, Bunge North America, Inc. and Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
Global Rapeseed Oil Market Report Segment
By End-User
- Food Processing
- Cosmetic and Personal Care Products
- Biofuel
- Other
Global Rapeseed Oil Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
