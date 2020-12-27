India Chemical Industry Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Government Policies and FDI Investments

Government has recognized the chemical industry as a one of the key elements for the growth of the Indian economy. In chemical sector, the government has allowed 100% FDI. Most of the chemical products manufactured in India are delicensed. The entrepreneurs need to submit only IEM with the DIPP provided no locational angle is involved. Only the following items are covered in the compulsory licensing list due to their hazardous nature-

Hydrocyanic acid & its derivatives

Phosgene & its derivatives

Isocynates & di-isocynates of hydrocarbons

Investment policies:

Target to increase the share of manufacturing in GDP to at least 25% by 2025. Investments in chemical manufacturing is absolutely essential to ensure growth of the Indian chemical industry

Government’s proposal to set up of a technology up-gradation fund of around $80 million in the 12th plan for chemicals.

Proposal to establish an autonomous $100 million chemical innovation fund by securing 10% of the total inclusive national innovation fund set up by the National Innovation Council to encourage commercialization efforts for innovations generating inclusive growth.

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are the major states that are considered for PCPIR (Petroleum, Chemicals, Petrochemicals Investment Region). Moreover, Gujarat has the largest number of refineries in India, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andra Pradesh. There are around nine refineries of ‘Indian Oil’ in India, followed by Reliance.

CHEMICAL ORGANIZATIONS/ASSOCIATIONS IN INDIA

Government Ministry/Department

Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers

Industry Associations

Alkali Manufacturers Association of India

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturers Association

Crop life India Dye Manufacturers Association of India

Indian Chemical Council

Indian Speciality Chemical Manufacturers Association

Organization of Plastic Processors of India

The All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Associatio

India’s Trade Flow in the Chemical Sector

The chemical industry’s import–export rankings have been consistently high for the past five years, since 2019. In the same fiscal year, the industry ranks third in Indian exports, appearing after mineral fuels and oils, and precious stones and metals, with a 8-9% share. Chemicals ranks fourth in imports, after mineral fuels and oils, precious stones and metals, and electrical machinery, also with a 14-15% share, as per IBEF. In 2018, major trading partner for India in chemicals were the US, China, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and Germany for exports and China, US, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Korea, for imports.

