Broadcast Switchers Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

The global broadcast switchers market is anticipated to showcase a moderate CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). An upsurge in the number of digital channels, rising smartphone penetration, and portable devices adoption for video broadcasting along with the improved display quality of videos are the prominent factors driving the global broadcast switchers market. The high preference for ultrahigh definition 4K and 8K video quality is creating demand for the broadcast switchers across the globe. Moreover, investments in the high-speed broadband infrastructure have been raised since the past few years, which is further promoting the broadcast switchers market.
For instance, for the proliferation of broadband services in India the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP)-2018’s aim to attract a $100 Billion investment over 4–5 years from 2018 to 2022. Acorde Technologies SA, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Brightcove Inc., Ericsson AB, ETL Systems Ltd., Grass Valley LLC, and others are the key players operating in the global broadcast switchers market. These are the key companies adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the global broadcast switchers market.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product Type, Application
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World
Competitive Landscape- Panasonic Corp., Grass Valley Canada, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Broadcast Pix, Inc., Sony Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Edgeware AB, ETL Systems Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, IHSE GmbH, and so on.
Global Broadcast Switchers Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Master Control Switchers
- Production Switchers
- Routing Switchers
By Application
- Sports Broadcasting
- News Production
- Post Production
- Studio Production
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Atomos Pty, Ltd.
- Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.
- Broadcast Pix, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Clyde Broadcast, Inc.
- Datavideo Technologies Co.
- Edgeware AB
- ETL Systems, Ltd.
- Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.
- EVS Broadcast Equipment SA
- Grass Valley Canada
- Harmonic, Inc.
- Harris Corp.
- IHSE GmbH
- NEC Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- RGB Systems, Inc. dba Extron Electronics
- Ross Video Ltd.
- SKAARHOJ ApS
- Sony Corp.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
