Construction Composites Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The construction composites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing penetration of composites in the construction industry owing to their low cost of purchase, long life, and low maintenance cost is the key factor driving the growth of the construction composites market. Additionally, growing industrialization and urbanization in the emerging countries along with the development of innovative composite products are further driving the construction composites market across the globe.

The rising demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective materials in construction applications is further encouraging the adoption of composites in the construction industry, which in turn is anticipated to drive the global construction composite market. The ongoing R&D activities in the field of the construction industry over years have been enabling the researchers to find potential applications of composites in the construction industry. Technological innovations in the composite industry have led to the use of the products in the making of various structures that have complex shapes and are impossible to build with other traditional construction materials such as wood, iron, and steel.

Global Construction Composites Market Segmentation

By Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Other Fiber

By Resin Type

Thermoplastic Resin

Thermosetting Resin

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Allnex Netherlands B.V.

AOC, LLC

Arkema S.A.

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

BrajBinani Group

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

CIECH S.A.

Crystic Resins India Pvt. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries, Inc.

Hexcel Corp.

INEOS AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

OrgiChemie FZ LLC

PolyntSpA

Reichhold LLC

SABIC Group

Solvay S.A.

The Dow Chemical Co.

