Global Specialty Paper Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global specialty paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The key factor that drives the growth of the market includes the continuous contributions from the key players operating in the market. International Paper Co., Koehler Paper Group, Mondi Group Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, and Stora Enso Oyj are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global specialty paper industry.
To learn more about this report Request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/specialty-paper-market
New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the players in order to cope in the competitive market and strengthen tehri foothold in the global specialty paper market. For instance, in February 2020, Pixelle Specialty Solutions acquired specialty papers mills business of Verso Corp with an aim to extend its annual production capacity.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/specialty-paper-market
Moreover, in February 2020, Stora Enso Oyj announced the expansion of its renewable packaging materials product portfolio with the launch of novel dispersion barrier materials for food packaging and paper cups. With this expansion, the company is aimed at increasing its customer base as well as generate revenue of the company in the market. Such contribution from the market players tend to expand the global specialty paper market size in the near future.
Moreover, the growth in foodservice industry is creating demand for specialty paper. With the increasing consumption of packaged food among the consumers, the demand for specialty paper for packaging application tends to increase which in turn, will drive the overall growth of the global specialty paper market.
Additionally, the growth in e-commerce industry tends to increase the need for specialty paper for packaging & labelling of consumer goods. The market is estimated to exhibit growth with the rising trend of home delivery services. Moreover, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has further accelerated the growth of the e-commerce industry, which in turn, will provide an ample opportunity for the growth of the global specialty paper industry
Global Specialty Paper Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Decor Paper
- Thermal Paper
- Carbonless Paper
- Kraft Paper
- Others
By Application
- Packaging & Labeling
- Printing & Publication
- Building & Construction
- Others
Global Specialty Paper Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
- BillerudKorsnäs AB
- Domtar Corp.
- DS Smith Plc
- Fedrigoni Group
- International Paper Co.
- ITC Ltd.
- KJ Specialty Paper Co. Ltd.
- Koehler Paper Group
- Kruger Inc.
- LINTEC Corp.
- Mondi Group Plc
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Nordic Paper AS
- Oji Holdings Corp.
- PH Glatfelter Co.
- Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC
- Sappi Ltd.
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Twin Rivers Paper Co.
- UPM Kymmene Corp.
- Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
- WestRock Co.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/specialty-paper-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404