Skateboard Shoes Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global skateboard shoes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (post Covid-19 scenario). There are a number of skateboarding competitions across the globe. Few of these include World Skate Park Open, Street League Skateboarding, Dew Tour, X-Games, Mystic Sk8 Cup, and Copenhagen Open, among others. This signifies the increasing popularity of skateboarding among the population and hence, contributing to the growth of the global skateboard shoes industry.
However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the global skateboard shoes industry due to the cancelation and postponed skateboarding events and travel restrictions across the globe. This has consequently led to a significant slowdown in the demand for skate shoes.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2018-2025
- Base year- 2018
- Forecast period- 2019-2025
- Segment Covered- By Type and By End-User
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- NIKE, Inc., New Balance Athletics, Inc., Vans, A VF Company, Emerica, Lakai Footwear Ltd., and others
Global Skateboard Shoes Market – Segmentation
By Type
- Cupsole Shoes
- Vulcanized Shoes
By End-User
- Men
- Women
Global Skateboard Shoes Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Competitive Landscape
- Adidas AG
- C1RCA Footwear
- DC Shoes Inc.
- Dekline Footwear
- DVS Shoes Co., Inc.
- Emerica
- Fallen Footwear
- Lakai Footwear Ltd.
- LazerXTech
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- Li Ning Co., Ltd.
- Native Canada Footwear Ltd.
- New Balance Athletics, Inc.
- NIKE, Inc.
- Puma SE
- SAOLA SAS
- VF Corp.
- Vivobarefoot Ltd.
- World Industries
- Xtep International Holdings Ltd.
