Skateboard Shoes Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global skateboard shoes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (post Covid-19 scenario). There are a number of skateboarding competitions across the globe. Few of these include World Skate Park Open, Street League Skateboarding, Dew Tour, X-Games, Mystic Sk8 Cup, and Copenhagen Open, among others. This signifies the increasing popularity of skateboarding among the population and hence, contributing to the growth of the global skateboard shoes industry.

However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the global skateboard shoes industry due to the cancelation and postponed skateboarding events and travel restrictions across the globe. This has consequently led to a significant slowdown in the demand for skate shoes.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2018-2025

Base year- 2018

Forecast period- 2019-2025

Segment Covered- By Type and By End-User

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- NIKE, Inc., New Balance Athletics, Inc., Vans, A VF Company, Emerica, Lakai Footwear Ltd., and others

Global Skateboard Shoes Market – Segmentation

By Type

Cupsole Shoes

Vulcanized Shoes

By End-User

Men

Women

Global Skateboard Shoes Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape

Adidas AG

C1RCA Footwear

DC Shoes Inc.

Dekline Footwear

DVS Shoes Co., Inc.

Emerica

Fallen Footwear

Lakai Footwear Ltd.

LazerXTech

Levi Strauss & Co.

Li Ning Co., Ltd.

Native Canada Footwear Ltd.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

NIKE, Inc.

Puma SE

SAOLA SAS

VF Corp.

Vivobarefoot Ltd.

World Industries

Xtep International Holdings Ltd.

