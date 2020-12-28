Algaecides Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Algaecides Market was valued at USD 1.81 Billion in 2015. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2019, to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2025.

Aquaculture, industrialization and growth in agriculture are important determinants driving the growth of the global algae market as algae are primarily used in these applications. Pesticides are very efficient and easy to use to kill algae or prevent growth during surface water treatment, which is also driving the demand for these biocides in a variety of applications.

The key players that have been profiled in this report include BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), UPL Limited (India), SePRO Corporation (U.S.), Waterco Limited (Australia), BioSafe Systems, LLC (U.S.), Airmax, Inc. (U.S.), and Oreq Corporation (U.S.).

On the basis of Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Copper sulfate

Chelated copper

Quaternary ammonium compounds

Peroxyacetic acid & hydrogen dioxide

Dyes and colorants

Other algaecides & disinfectants (phosphate removers, biologicals, endothall & 2,4-D salts, and glyphosate)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Algaecides industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Algaecides Market Report

1. What was the Algaecides Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Algaecides Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Algaecides Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

