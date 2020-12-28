Algorithmic Trading Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Algorithmic Trading Market size to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period.

Algorithm trading, algorithmic trading, automated trading, or black box trading are technological advances in the stock market. It is a programmed process that runs on a computer that follows certain guidelines (algorithms) to place trades in order to monetize at a rate and frequency impossible for human traders.

Major vendors in the global market include Thomson Reuters (US), 63 moons (India), Virtu Financial (US), Software AG (Germany), MetaQuotes Software (Cyprus), Symphony Fintech (India), InfoReach (US), Argo SE (US), Kuberre Systems (US), Tata Consulting Services (India), QuantCore Capital Management (China),

Based on Trading Types, the Algorithmic trading market is divided into the following segments:

Foreign Exchange (FOREX)

Stock Markets

Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

Bonds

Cryptocurrencies

Others (commodities, assets, Credit Default Swaps, (CDS), Interest Rate Swaps (IRS), and collateral mortgage)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Algorithmic Trading industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Algorithmic Trading Market Report

1. What was the Algorithmic Trading Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Algorithmic Trading Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Algorithmic Trading Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

