Alpha Olefin Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Alpha Olefins Market size is projected to reach USD 13,464.2 million by 2022 from USD 8,761.2 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7%.

The alpha olefin market size is expected to increase significantly by 2025 due to the growing demand for linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE) in the plastics industry. It is primarily used in the manufacture of LLDPE and HDPE because it achieves convincing properties, including good resistance and flexibility to accelerate industrial growth.

Key Market Players

The key market players profiled in the report include Royal Dutch Shell (The Netherlands), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Ineos (Switzerland), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Sasol (South Africa), Evonik Industries (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), ExxonMobil (U.S.), PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia), JAM Petrochemicals Company (Iran), among others.

By Application

Polyolefin Co-monomers

Surfactants and Intermediates

Lubricants

Fine Chemicals

Plasticizers

Oil Field Chemicals

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Alpha Olefin industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Alpha Olefin Market Report

1. What was the Alpha Olefin Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Alpha Olefin Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Alpha Olefin Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

