Amines Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Amines Market was valued at USD 15.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Amine is an organic compound belonging to the family of nitrogen atoms. Amine is a derivative of ammonia in which a hydrogen atom is replaced by an aryl or alkyl group. Depending on the number of hydrogens replaced by organic compounds (alkyl or aryl groups), they are called primary amines, secondary amines and tertiary amines.

The leading players in the amines market include Clariant International Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Solvay S.A., DowDuPont, BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Arkema S.A., Huntsman Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, and Akzo Nobel N.V. among others.

Type

Ethyleneamines

Alkylamines

Fatty Amines

Specialty Amines

Ethanolamines

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Amines industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Amines Market Report

1. What was the Amines Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Amines Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Amines Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

