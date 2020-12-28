Computer Graphics Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global computer graphics market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 3.3%% during 2019-2025. Computer graphics are becoming more relevant as they help improve overall productivity. This is done by getting a more realistic 3D image of an object or product right in the early stages. Engineers and graphic designers can better understand what’s missing and what changes are needed. These graphics have a diverse portfolio of applications outside the entertainment industry. It also contributes to the manufacturing and automotive industries through modeling, animation and visualization.

The following players are covered in this report:

Adobe Systems

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

Intel Corporation

Mentor Graphics

Microsoft

Nvidia

Siemens PLM Software

Sony

Computer Graphics Market segmentation by Type

CAD/CAM

Visualization / Simulation

Digital Video

Imaging

Modeling / Animation

Others

Computer Graphics Market segmentation by Application

Aerospace and defense

Automobile

Entertainment and Advertising

Academia and Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Architecture, Building and Construction

Others

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Computer Graphics Market Report

What was the Computer Graphics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Computer Graphics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Computer Graphics Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

