Medical Electronics Market Trends 2019 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

The Global Medical Electronics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 3.5% during 2019-2025. The medical electronics industry is expected to see strong growth over the next six years. For many years mainly due to the increase in chronic diseases; Increasing adoption of medical imaging, monitoring and implantable devices; Increasing healthcare spending worldwide; Growing elderly population.

By Application

Patient Monitoring

Diagnostic Radiology

Medical Implants and Endoscopy

By Component

Sensors

Batteries

Memory Devices

Displays

Microcontrollers Microprocessors/ (MCUs/MPUs)

By Product Type

Non-invasive

Invasive

Key Questions Answered by Medical Electronics Market Report

What was the Medical Electronics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Medical Electronics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Medical Electronics Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

