Indian Automotive Motors Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian automotive motor market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Considerable prospects for the growth in the Indian automotive market can be witnessed during the forecast period which will augment the automotive motor market. The electric vehicle market in the country is at the nascent stage as most of the electric vehicles sold are two-wheelers & light commercial vehicles (E-rickshaw) and very few electric cars are on the road. With the new launch of EVs in the country, substantial growth is witnessed during the forecast period.
A full report of Indian Automotive Motors Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/indian-automotive-motors-market
In April 2020, Bharat VI emission norms were introduced in the country. It has caused a price increase for the vehicle which will restrict the market growth however, on the other side, the stricter emission norms have opened new export markets for the companies from India. For instance, after the implementation of new Bharat VI norms, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the export of its two-wheeler to developed economies also. As of August 2020, HMSI exports to Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Latin American countries which is only 6% of the total production of HMSI. With the increase in export from the country, the automakers are likely to create more demand for automotive motors and thereby creating a scope for the growth of the market over the forecast period.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/indian-automotive-motors-market
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Type, By Vehicle Type, By Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered- India
- Competitive Landscape- Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segmentdominates the market in the base year?
- Which segmentwill project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected region/segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
India Automotive MotorMarket – Segmentation
By Type
- Brushless DC Motor & Stepper Motor
- Brushed DC Motor
- Others
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
- Others (Buses & Coaches)
- Electric Vehicles
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
By Distribution Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/indian-automotive-motors-market
Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Denso Corp.
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
- Jumps Auto Industries Ltd.
- Mahle GmbH
- Ltd.
- Nidec Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd.
- Valeo SA
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404