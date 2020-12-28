Connected Aircraft Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The connected aircraft market is expected to record a 16.40% CAGR over the forecast period. The market growth is expected to be driven by an increase in air passenger traffic and increased integration of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Additionally, as competition among airlines intensifies, aspects such as on-time performance, in-flight system, seat width and pitch have become decisive factors in choosing which airline passengers prefer. Among these, in-flight entertainment and connectivity are important features as they keep passengers engaged and entertained during the flight. There are various challenges facing the connected aircraft industry, such as cybersecurity threats. Data collection and management is a major factor holding back the growth of the global connected aircraft market. Connected aircraft platforms transfer large amounts of digital data to servers used in various levels of applications.

The following players are covered in this report:

Gogo

Honeywell International

Panasonic Avionics

Thales

Global Eagle Entertainment

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

Inmarsat

Cobham

Bae Systems

Kontron

Viasat

Connected Aircraft Market segmentation by Type

Inflight Connectivity

Air-to-Air Connectivity

Air-to-Ground Connectivity

Connected Aircraft Market segmentation by Application

Commercial

Military

