Connected Car Devices Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The connected car equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2019 to 2025. Connected Cars facilitate wheel connections that provide comfort, convenience, performance, safety and security along with powerful network technology. This allows drivers to connect to an online platform and communicate in real time. Growing consumer demand for connected solutions, increasing need for continuous connectivity, increasing reliance on technology, and growing technology-savvy population are key factors contributing to the growth of the global connected car market. Over time, various connectivity solutions have been developed by car manufacturers and service providers, such as the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connectivity platform. This M2M function of the car enables the interconnection between two connected cars.

The following players are covered in this report:

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv

Valeo S.A.

Visteon Corporation

Magna International

Infineon Technologies AG

Connected Car Devices Market segmentation by Type

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian(V2P)

Others (V2C, V2D, V2G)

Connected Car Devices Market segmentation by Application

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Connected Car Devices Market Report

What was the Connected Car Devices Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Connected Car Devices Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Connected Car Devices Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

