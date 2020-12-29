Asia-Pacific Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific aerospace antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. COVID-19 outbreak is estimated to offer an opportunity for the adoption of antimicrobial coatings in aircraft in the region. As a result, the cleaning and hygiene measures of aircraft have been adopted to prevent COVID-19 transmission. For instance, in February 2020, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has initiated for disinfecting and cleaning of its aircraft for prevention of the COVID-19 transmission, amid a reduction in the demand for air travel. Along with its existing hygiene measures, such as the cleaning of surfaces including tray tables, cleaning of washrooms, and vacuuming of carpets, SIA is also utilizing a strong disinfectant on areas including in-flight entertainment screens and windows.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-aerospace-antimicrobial-coatings-market

This is expected to offer an opportunity for antimicrobial surface coatings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in aircraft. Surfaces treated with antimicrobial coatings can be effective against the COVID-19 virus. Metallic antimicrobial agents including copper and silver have been demonstrated to be effective against both viruses and bacteria. Silver-based antimicrobial coating materials have been gaining significance owing to the high toxicity on microorganisms, low toxicity on human cells, high thermal ability, and long biocide action.

A Full Report of Asia-Pacific Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-aerospace-antimicrobial-coatings-market

Scope of the Asia-Pacific Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- Sales Channels and End-User

Regions Covered- China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin-Williams Co., Permagard Aviation, and Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (Gmbh & Co. KG)

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Asia-Pacific Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market

In April 2020, an India-based autonomous institution under the Department of Science and Technology, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), developed a one-step curable anti-microbial coating. When coated on different surfaces including plastic, textile, and others could destroy a range of virus forms including COVID-19. Therefore, it is expected that this antimicrobial coating may inactivate SARS-CoV-2 upon contact and can support to prevent contamination if coated on different surfaces.

In February 2018, Permagard Aviation partnered with RISE Aerospace, an aviation consultancy and services company. Under the agreement, RISE Aerospace will provide an antimicrobial shield of Permagard Aviation for protective exterior coating for aircraft exteriors and aircraft interiors.

Asia-Pacific Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market-Segmentation

By Sales Channels

OEM

Aftermarket

By End-User

Commercial

Defense

Asia-Pacific Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market– Segment by Country

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-aerospace-antimicrobial-coatings-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404